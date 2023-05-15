Pakistan’s Schedule for Three-Match Test Series Against Australia Announced

Cricket Australia (CA) has announced the schedule for the upcoming three-match Test series against Pakistan, following the ODI World Cup 2023, which begins on December 14.

As per the schedule, the Australian summer will commence at the Optus Stadium in Perth and then move on to the next two traditional holiday Tests in Melbourne and Sydney.

This will be the first time that Pakistan plays a red-ball match against Australia in Perth as their previous experience at the venue was limited to T20I matches.

The Babar Azam-led side will then proceed to play a Boxing Day Test match at MCG starting on December 26 before playing their last match in Sydney starting on January 3.

Earlier this year, Christina Matthews, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Western Australian Cricket, expressed her interest in hosting Pakistan for a Test match at the venue.

Matthews requested Cricket Australia (CA) to provide Perth with the opportunity to host a match against Pakistan instead of the West Indies for the second year in a row.

It is pertinent to mention here that the national team had previously toured Australia in 2019-20 for a two-match Test series, which the hosts won 2-0.

The Test series will be the second assignment in the next ICC Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, after the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in July.