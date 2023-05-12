Ehsan Mani Lambasts ICC’s New Financial Model Tailor-Made for India

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ehsan Mani, has criticized the new financial model from 2024 to 2027 proposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Ehsan Mani called the proposed financial model a strange one, stating that it seems to be benefiting the cricket board that needs it the least, which raises questions.

ALSO READ Najam Sethi Sends Strong Message to India Regarding World Cup 2023

Mani remarked that it is unfortunate that the cricket authority is proposing a model that could destroy the game of cricket instead of developing it due to a lack of vision.

“It only takes one economic downtown for the International Cricket Council members to be affected. There is too much reliance on the India cricket board,” Ehsan Mani said.

Ehsan Mani added that cricket needs to grow beyond its traditional base and diversify its financial reliance and that the future of the game lies in the U.S. and Africa.

ALSO READ Pakistan Proposes New Two-Phase Plan to Host 2023 Asia Cup

Mani stated that countries should have sufficient resources to develop their players and pay them a fair amount, particularly with the IPL and other T20 leagues targeting players.

“I think the global game (Associates) should have been allocated at least 30 percent (instead of 11 percent). That’s the only way to globalize the game,” Mani added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the new financial structure will result in about half of the annual earnings going to the BCCI, making it the highest-earning cricket board.