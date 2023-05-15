Production of Petroleum Products Down 10.2% in 9 Months of FY23

The production of petroleum products in Pakistan witnessed a decline of 10.24 percent during July-March 2022-23 (FY23) as its indices went down to 89.61 from 99.84 July-March 2021-22 (FY22), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the official data, high-speed diesel decreased by 12.66 percent as its output remained at 3.610 billion litres in July-March 2022-23.compared to 4.133 billion litres in July-March 2021-22.

ALSO READ Large Scale Manufacturing Contracts by Whopping 25% in March

Furnace oil witnessed 8.61 negative growth in output and remained at 1.733 billion litres in July-March 2022-23 compared to 1.896 billion litres in July-March 2021-22. Jet fuel oil witnessed a growth of 15.84 percent and remained at 677.285 million litres in July-March 2022-23 compared to 584.664 million litres in July-March 2021-22.

Kerosene oil witnessed 26.74 percent negative growth in July-March 2022-23 and remained at 74.598 million litres compared to 101.826 million litres.

According to the PBS data, cement production witnessed 13.16 percent negative growth in July-March 2022-23 and remained at 31.733 million tons compared to 36.543 million tons in July-March 2021-22.