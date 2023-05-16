ECC Approves Supplementary Grants of Rs. 11 Billion

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved technical supplementary grants and supplementary grants of Rs. 11 billion.

The meeting, chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar, also approved Rs. 550 million in favor of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for publicity campaigns of the federal government during the current financial year.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the ECC and approved financial proposals including construction of road from Dalbandin to Ziarat Balanosh;restoration of roads damaged during flood 2022; Construction of Circuit stringing from Jiwani to Gwadar. pic.twitter.com/zvybJtXhuY — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) May 16, 2023

The meeting considered and approved several other technical supplementary grants and supplementary grants in favor of various ministers and departments.

The committee approved an amount of Rs. 5.57 billion for the Ministry of Commerce for payment of the federal government’s share on a 50:50 basis with provinces for the import of urea fertilizer. The ECC further advised the Ministry of Industries & Production to ensure early clearance of subsidy payable by the provinces on imported urea.

An amount of Rs. 100 million for the National Highway Authority (NHA) under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022-23 for the construction of a road from Dalbandin to Ziarat Balanosh. Another amount of Rs. 1.66 billion was approved in favor of NHA to meet its expenditure incurred on the restoration of roads damaged during last year’s floods.

The meeting approved Rs. 17.3 million in favor of the Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission to meet its employee-related expenditures.

Further, an amount of Rs. 922 million was approved in favor of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for the execution of the development project “Construction of 2nd Circuit Stringing from Jiwani to Gwadar”.

The committee approved Rs. 1 billion in favor of the Cabinet Division for SDGs Achievement Programme (SAP) for ongoing schemes.

The committee also approved Rs. 1.14 billion in favor of Ministry of Commerce for Pakistan’s Trade Missions abroad.

An amount of Rs. 50 million was approved in favor of the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety for SOS Children’s Villages.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman, and Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha attended the meeting.