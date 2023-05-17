Get Ready to Ride Dinosaurs in PUBG MOBILE’s with the Latest 2.6 Update

PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, is launching its new Version 2.6 Update, which will include a multi-map transformation set to transport players back millions of years!

In addition to these roar-some changes, World of Wonder enters the next phase of its rollout with exciting updates in map editing and game mode design features.

Also, a new partnership with a prestigious motorcycle brand will be revealed shortly.

New cosmetic items will also be available to unlock as part of Cycle 4 Season 12 and Royale Pass Ace 1.

PUBG MOBILE is going prehistoric in its Version 2.6 Update with the introduction of the Dinoground from May 16th to June 18th!

Players should be looking for Dino Settlements in Erangel and Livik stocked full of supplies to grab.

Also, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, king of dinosaurs, will spawn in the settlement’s Fossil Keep randomly during the match, prompting players to destroy the keep’s gate to unleash and ride it!

Primal Zone areas will also randomly appear all over Erangel, swarming with hostile Pterosaurs and Velociraptors, which too can become noble steeds once tamed.

Both mounts have different assets – where Velociraptors are adaptable across terrains and have a powerful jump, Pterosaurs can take their riders to the skies and grab teammates or enemies from above!

Explore Primal Zones to play a selection of mini-games for in-game rewards.

The Pterosaur Hoops Challenge will require players to show off their aerial acrobatics by riding the winged dinosaurs.

Mount your Pterosaur and fly through as many hoops hanging from hot air balloons as possible within the time limit!

The nimblest of riders will be rewarded with a haul of Dino Treasure supplies once they touch back down on land.

Players should also keep their eyes out for Dino Treasures on high platforms, and use a tamed Velociraptor’s powerful jump to access and claim the prize!

Also coming in the Version 2.6 Update, PUBG MOBILE’s landmark creative mode, World of Wonder, is expanding!

More players will now be able to join the fun and build to their heart’s content as a host of important upgrades and improvements arrive to turn player creations into masterpieces.

World of Wonder will also introduce a new multiplayer platformer racing template option that allows for the placement of various hidden traps that challenge players’ skills.

The Version 2.6 Update also debuts a host of Cycle 4 Season 12 updates, with additional new content, rewards, and cosmetics to unlock and enjoy.

This version’s Royale Pass Ace, previously named Royale Pass Month, is bringing new core rewards, Season Missions, and an intriguing backstory to align with the launch of Dinoground.

Finally, players need to stay alert for more to come later in the update, as PUBG MOBILE will soon announce a partnership with a world-renowned elite motorcycle brand.

Complete details about what’s included in PUBG MOBILE’s Version 2.6 Update can be found here in the official patch notes.

PUBG MOBILE’s Version 2.6 Update will be available soon! Download the game for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.