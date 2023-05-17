Google Will Delete Gmail Accounts Not Used in 2 Years

If you happen to have a Gmail account that you haven’t used in years, you might want to check up on it again. This is because Google has introduced a new policy to remove accounts that have been inactive for over 24 months (2 years).

In 2020, Google introduced a policy stating that data stored in inactive accounts for at least two years might be wiped, coinciding with the end of free unlimited storage for Google Photos. However, a recent blog post by product manager Ruth Kricheli indicates that under the new policy, these accounts could now be completely deleted.

Not Happening Until December

It’s important to note that this policy is not expected to kick in until December this year at the earliest. This gives users some time to retrieve forgotten login information or await further details on the specifics of this process. According to 9to5Google, any Gmail addresses that are deleted will not be made available for reuse.

What Counts As ‘Activity’?

Google determines account activity by considering various factors such as reading or sending emails, using Google Drive, watching YouTube videos, downloading apps from the Google Play Store, searching something on Google, or using “Sign in with Google” to access third-party apps or services.

Nevertheless, this criteria does not include all common uses of Google accounts, such as setting up email aliases that forward messages to the primary address. It remains uncertain whether accounts with such activities will be subject to potential deletion

Google One Subscribers Are Safe

Google does mention that maintaining an active subscription to services like Google One can help ensure account activity, although this is not typically done for alternative accounts.

Once the new policy takes effect, Kricheli explains that Google will initially focus on accounts that were created but remained untouched. Additionally, the company will send multiple notifications to both the account’s primary email address and any linked recovery email throughout the months before deleting them.