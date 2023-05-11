Google’s First Tablet Launched With Tensor G2 and Smart Features

During its annual I/O developer conference, Google briefly shifted focus from constantly talking about AI to introducing some exciting new hardware. As anticipated, the Pixel Tablet has finally made its official debut, after being teased last year.

The Pixel Tablet boasts a 10.95-inch 2560 x 1600 LCD, offering a typical brightness of 500 nits. It includes an “anti-smudge coating” to keep the display clean and clear, along with support for USI 2.0 styluses.

Under the hood, it is powered by Google’s latest and greatest Tensor G2 chipset, accompanied by the Titan M2 security coprocessor. The device comes with 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM for smooth performance and either 128 GB or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Operating on the latest Android 13, the Pixel Tablet guarantees five years of software updates, ensuring long-term support and compatibility.

The tablet is equipped with a pair of seemingly identical 8 MP fixed-focus cameras, one located on the front and the other on the back. A fingerprint sensor is embedded in the power button for quick and secure unlocks.

The device boasts a “27-watt-hour” battery, offering a battery life of up to 12 hours of continuous video streaming. It supports a maximum charging rate of 15W.

The tablet comes with a dock charger included in the box that can be connected through pogo pins. The dock houses a single 43.5mm full-range speaker, enhancing audio output when the tablet is docked.

The concept behind this feature is to transform the tablet into a versatile smart display or a smart speaker with an attached display when it is not in active use. For instance, you can effortlessly Cast content to the tablet, enabling you to enjoy videos or other media in places like the kitchen without the need to physically hold the tablet yourself.

The tablet will be available in Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose color options at a starting price of $499 in the US, which is the same as the Pixel 7a.