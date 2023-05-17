Honor 90 Series Arrives on May 29 With Updated Desgin

According to leakster Digital Chat Station’s claim a month ago, the upcoming Honor 90 series was expected to be a minor upgrade compared to the 80 series. However, the first image of the Honor 90 and 90 Pro has now emerged, revealing an evolution in their design.

In the image, the Pro model (on the right) maintains the rounded hexagonal appearance for the camera setup, but it separates them into two distinct islands. Another noticeable feature is the dual texture on the back panel.

As per a previous report, this model is anticipated to retain the impressive 200MP camera (ISOCELL HP3), feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip once again, possess a curved 1224p (FHD+) display, and offer support for faster 90W charging, a notable improvement from the previous 66W charging capability.

Similar to the Pro model, the Honor 90 variant also showcases a design with two separate camera islands and a textured back panel. However, it is worth noting that this model is expected to support 66W charging, which is not slow either by any means.

Accompanying the leaked image is the announcement date, revealing that the Honor 90 duo is set to be unveiled on May 29, marking a six-month gap since the launch of the 80-series.

From the looks of it, it appears that the Honor 90 series will launch in China first before arriving in the global market.