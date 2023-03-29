Honor Play 7T and 7T Pro Announced Starting At Only $160

Earlier this week in China, Honor introduced two new budget phones, namely the Honor Play 7T and the Play 7T Pro.

Despite being budget offerings, these phones come equipped with MediaTek’s new Dimensity 6020 chipset and boast 90Hz LCDs, 50MP primary cameras, and boot Magic UI 6.1 based on Android 12.

The Honor Play 7T sports a 6.74-inch IPS LCD with 720p resolution and a waterdrop notch for its 5MP front-facing camera. Meanwhile, the Pro version features a 6.7-inch LTPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a punch-hole notch for its 8MP selfie camera.

Both phones have a 50MP main camera on their backs, supplemented by 2MP depth helpers.

In addition, the Honor Play 7T is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging, whereas the 7T Pro has a smaller 4,000 mAh capacity cell but with faster 40W charging speeds. Both phones feature side-mounted fingerprint scanners and headphone jacks as well.

The Honor Play 7T is available in titanium silver, blue, and black colors. The pricing for the 8/128 GB variant starts at $160, while the 8/256 GB model is listed at $189.

The Honor Play 7T Pro comes in silver, green, and black color variants. The 8/128 GB variant starts at $218, while the 8/256 GB version is priced at $247.

Specifications