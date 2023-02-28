Honor Magic 5 and 5 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Flagship Cameras, and More

Today, Honor announced its “dual flagship” strategy that involves two product lines sharing the “Magic” name. One product line features the traditional number series, while the other includes the Magic V foldables.

For now, we will take a look at the new Magic 5 and Magic 5 Pro, but no Ultimate variant, at least at the moment.

Honor Magic 5 Pro

The Magic 5 Pro comes with a 6.81″ display that is curved on all four sides. The LTPO panel is capable of refreshing at up to a highly variable 120Hz, while its resolution remains the same as last year’s model, with 1,312 x 2,848 pixels, resulting in a pixel density of 461 PPI. It is a 12-bit panel with support for HDR10+ content.

The 54MP main camera module now boasts a customized 1/1.12″ sensor with a bright f/1.6 aperture, which greatly enhances its light-gathering ability. Additionally, Honor has incorporated OIS on the main camera, a missing feature in the Magic 4 Pro. The ultra-wide-angle (122°) camera has a brighter aperture of f/2.0 (as opposed to f/2.2).

The periscope module now sports a 50MP sensor, the Sony IMX858, instead of the previous 64MP. The lens still provides 3.5x optical magnification, but with a brighter f/3.0 lens (compared to f/3.5).

The phone is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is paired with 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB of UFS 4.0 memory. It runs on MagicUI 7.1 based on Android 13 and it is worth noting that Honor has also included a lot of custom hardware in the device.

There is a 5,100 mAh battery that supports fast charging, with 66W wired SuperCharge and 50W wireless SuperCharge. The necessary charger is included in the box.

The Pro model will have a starting price of €1,200 in Europe and will be available in Glacier Blue, Meadow Green, Coral Purple, Orange, and Black color options.

Honor Magic 5

Compared to the Honor Magic 5 Pro, the regular model has some minor downgrades. It features a slightly smaller 6.73″ display with a maximum HDR brightness of 1,600 nits, which is still higher than its predecessor, the Magic4 Pro. The camera setup is also different, with a 54MP main sensor (1/1.49″), 50MP ultra-wide, and 32MP telephoto lenses.

Under the hood, the Magic 5 shares the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It is slightly thinner than the Pro model but has the same 5,100 mAh battery capacity and supports 66W wired SuperCharge (but no wireless charging).

The vanilla Magic 5 will go for €900 in only Blue and Black colors.

