Motorola’s New Foldables Launch on June 1 With Attractive Pricing

The much-anticipated next-generation Motorola Razr phones, featuring flip foldable designs, now have an official release date set for June 1.

A teaser video accompanying the announcement showcases the silhouettes of two devices, indicating the launch of both the flagship Razr 40 Ultra and a more budget-friendly option, the Razr 40.

According to rumors, the Razr 40 Ultra is expected to boast a 6.9-inch 1080p folding OLED display with a high refresh rate of either 120Hz or 144Hz, along with a 3.5-inch OLED cover screen. The device is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, equipped with 12 GB of RAM and offering storage options of up to 512 GB.

Camera-wise, the phone is speculated to sport a 12MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide shooter, and a 3,640 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. In Europe, the Razr 40 Ultra is anticipated to have a starting price of €1,299.

While specifications for the Razr 40 are not extensively disclosed, it is anticipated that Motorola will employ cost-cutting measures, potentially including a reduction in the size of the cover screen. These adjustments are likely intended to achieve the rumored launch price of €899 for the Razr 40.

This would make the Razr 40 one of the most affordable flip foldables in the market and may push rival brands to respond accordingly. Perhaps we will finally start seeing cheaper foldable phones starting next year.