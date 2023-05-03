Motorola Edge 40 Pro Arrives in US With Bigger Battery

The Motorola Moto X40 is still making its way around the world under different names. It started off in China as the Moto X40 and it arrived in the global market last month as the Edge 40 Pro.

Now it has also reached the US market as the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) with identical specs, but a slightly larger battery. It has a 5,100 mAh battery versus a 4,600 mAh unit.

The Edge Plus (2023) has a 6.67-inch OLED panel with 1080p resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with up to 512 GB storage and 8 GB RAM, unlike the Chinese model which also offers a 12 GB option.

The smartphone boasts a top-notch flagship camera setup at the back. The primary camera is a 50MP f/1.8 with a 1/1.55-inch sensor and OIS. There’s also a 2x 12MP f/1.6 portrait camera featuring a 1/2.93-inch sensor, as well as an autofocusing ultrawide camera with macro capabilities, boasting a resolution of 50MP with an f/2.2 aperture and a 1/2.76-inch sensor.

Furthermore, the phone supports 68W wired charging with the charger included in the box, as well as 15W wireless charging, with 5W wireless power share. For comparison, the Moto Edge 40 Pro offers 125W wired charging.

Motorola Edge Plus (2023) has a starting price of $800 in the US.

