Motorola Edge 40 Announced With Lower Price and Powerful Hardware

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro has finally received a vanilla model with a cheaper price tag but powerful hardware and pretty colors nonetheless. The phone has arrived in Europe and a few other regions for now, but should roll out to more markets later on.
Design and Display
The Motorola Edge 40 boasts a 6.55-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, a 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling, and HDR10+ support. The 8-bit panel is capable of reaching a brightness of 1200 nits. Additionally, the device features dual stereo speakers, which have been fine-tuned by Dolby Atmos.
The phone has IP68 water and dust protection as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Internals and Software
Internal hardware includes a high-end MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset that is paired with up to 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 memory. There is no memory card slot for storage expansion.
For software, it boots the latest Android 13 OS out of the box.
Cameras
The primary camera of the Edge 40 features a 50MP 1/1.5-inch sensor with an optically-stabilized f/1.4 lens. The sensor utilizes 4-to-1 pixel binning to produce 2µm resulting pixels. In addition, there is a secondary 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera with “Macro Vision,” which includes autofocus and allows for close-up photography.
The device also sports a 32MP f/2.4 front-facing camera with autofocus.
Battery and Pricing
There is a 4,400 mAh battery onboard which supports 68W wired charging and a compatible charger is included in the box.
The Motorola Edge 40 has a starting price of €550 in Europe and will be available in Nebula Green, Eclipse Black (both in vegan leather), and Lunar Blue (acrylic) color options.
Motorola Edge 40 Specification
- Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8020
- CPU: Octa-core (4×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
- OS: Android 13
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.55″ OLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 144Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits peak
- Memory:
- RAM: 8 GB
- Internal: 128 GB, 256 GB
- Card slot: No
- Camera:
- Rear (Dual): 50 MP, f/1.4, (wide), 1/1.55″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS
13 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm, AF
- Front: 32 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 0.7µm
- Rear (Dual): 50 MP, f/1.4, (wide), 1/1.55″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS
- Colors: Nebula Green, Eclipse Black, Lunar Blue
- Fingerprint sensor: In-display
- Battery: 4,400 mAh, 68W wired charging
- Price: €550