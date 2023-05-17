Nearly All UAE Companies Believe AI Can Save Them During Economic Uncertainty

A recent study by Dataiku, a platform for everyday AI, found that nearly all companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) believe that artificial intelligence (AI) can help them overcome current economic challenges.

The study surveyed 700 IT decision-makers across five Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) countries, including UAE.

ALSO READ Govt Wants to Continue IMF Program: Minister

The research discovered that 98% of business decision-makers in the UAE view AI as a main factor in boosting their resilience during challenging economic times.

However, there are some gaps between technical and business users that must be resolved. According to the poll, this faith in AI is also reflected in the actions of companies, with 74% either maintaining or increasing investment in AI programs recently.

Around 68% of UAE organizations are investing up to half of their technology budget in AI and have made plans for the next five years.

ALSO READ How to Open a Restaurant in Dubai

In terms of five-year business goals, UAE shares the same priority as the rest of EMEA with ‘innovation’ being the top priority for 64% of companies in the Emirates.

However, UAE differs from other regional players on the second and third-ranked priorities. While EMEA is focused on cost reductions and increased revenue, UAE businesses are prioritizing competitive advantage (56%) and improved customer experience (54%). This reflects a high level of maturity in the UAE’s AI market.