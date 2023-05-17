Pakistan Drawn in Same Group as India in Upcoming 2023 SAFF Championships

Pakistan has been drawn alongside India, Kuwait, and Nepal in the Group A of the upcoming 2023 SAFF Championships, set to be held in India next month. The Men in Green will face an uphill battle to finish in the top two and qualify for the semi-finals of the competition.

Pakistan will have to bring their A-game to the table as they go head-to-head with fierce rivals India. The rivalry between the two nations adds an extra layer of intensity to the encounter, making it a spectacle that fans simply cannot afford to miss.

Additionally, matches against Kuwait and Nepal will demand tactical finesse and a display of skill from the Pakistani team.

Meanwhile, Group B comprises Lebanon, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Maldives, creating a competitive environment that is sure to ignite the passions of football enthusiasts.

Kuwait and Lebanon confirmed their participation in the tournament, making it one of the most anticipated SAFF championships in history. Both teams will be looking to cause an upset and win the coveted title.

Pakistan’s participation in the tournament still hangs in the balance with the national team looking to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination. The Green Shirts will be hoping to secure the NOC and travel to India to take part in the tournament.

Here are the groups: