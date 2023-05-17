Inter Milan Thrash AC Milan to Reach 1st UEFA Champions League Final in 13 Years

Inter Milan have reached the Champions League final for the first time since 2010 after overcoming city rivals AC Milan. Lautaro Martinez’s second-half goal sealed a 3-0 aggregate win and fired the Nerazzurri to the final in Istanbul.

After veterans Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan had fired Inter into an early 2-0 lead in the first leg, the comparatively young captain Lautaro Martinez sealed the deal late in the second, firing the ball home from close range and his team to the final in Istanbul on June 10, where they will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City.

Yet the best chances on the night had fallen to AC Milan. The Rossoneri playing the role of visiting team in this second leg were most in need of goals. They started accordingly, with left-back Theo Hernandez firing just over from distance after just five minutes.

The chance to really bring Stefano Pioli’s team back into the tie fell to Brahim Diaz shortly after. After Milan prevented Inter from breaking with aggressive counter-pressing, Sandro Tonali advanced down the left and cut the ball back dangerously, but Diaz’ low effort was well saved by Andre Onana.

Portuguese winger Rafael Leao fashioned a similar chance for himself just before half-time but opted to shoot rather than cross, dragging his shot just wide.

They were chances that the Rossoneri would come to regret as Inter, coming into the game on the back of seven straight wins in all competitions and five points clear of their rivals in Serie A began to take control of proceedings.

Even before Martinez’s winner, assisted in part by German international substitute Robin Gosens, they had chances to put the tie to bed.

Former Borussia Dortmund winger Mkhitaryan saw two shots blocked in quick succession, before AC goalkeeper Mike Maignan reacted rapidly to keep out Hakan Calhanoglu’s free-kick, flicked on dangerously by Dzeko.

Inter will now face the winner of the other semi-final, Manchester City or Real Madrid, in the final of Europe’s premier football club competition. The tie is currently settled at 1-1 after the first leg.