Wahab Riaz Vows to Offer Best Medical Facilities to Athletes in Punjab

Adviser to the Chief Minister of Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs and express pacer, Wahab Riaz conducted an inspection of the ongoing construction of the Sports Medicine Clinic and mosque at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

This initiative by the Sports Board Punjab marks the establishment of their first-ever clinic dedicated to sports medicine.

During the inspection, Qaiser Raza, Sports Board Punjab’s Project Director, provided a comprehensive briefing on the progress of the Sports Medicine Clinic.

Recognizing the significance of this facility, Wahab Riaz urged the relevant officials to expedite the completion of both the clinic and the mosque.

The Sports Medicine Clinic aims to attract renowned health experts and medical officers, who will cater to the needs of male and female athletes. They will be equipped to offer top-quality treatment for injuries sustained before, during, and after sporting events.

Emphasizing the primary objective of the Sports Medicine Centre, the adviser highlighted its role in providing exceptional healthcare facilities to Pakistan’s elite athletes. The clinic’s ultimate goal is to ensure the optimal fitness of players for major sports competitions.

By establishing this state-of-the-art facility, the Sports Board Punjab aims to support athletes in their journey toward peak performance while promoting their overall well-being.