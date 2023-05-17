Pakistan Has The Highest Number of Diabetic Patients in The World

By Asma Sajid | Published May 17, 2023 | 5:49 pm

Pakistan has the highest number of diabetes patients in the world, with a prevalence rate of 30.8 percent. This was revealed by World of Statistics, a research group supported by the Georgia State University Department of Mathematics and Statistics.

Diabetes is a major health issue worldwide, with individuals developing either type 1 or the more dangerous type 2 diabetes.

This study included 38 countries and showed that Pakistan ranked first, followed by Kuwait with a diabetes incidence of 24.9 percent, and Egypt with an incidence of 20.9 percent.

Exercise is recommended by medical professionals to prevent and manage various diseases, including diabetes.

Pakistan has a high number of deaths under the age of 60 due to chronic medical conditions despite being the fifth most populous country. More than a quarter of adults with diabetes remain undiagnosed. Health experts stress the need for increased funding to fight this disease.

On the other hand, Nigeria has the lowest percentage of individuals with diabetes at only 3.6 percent.

