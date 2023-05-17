Pioneering Infrastructure Advancements in Pakistan’s Telecommunications Industry

In today’s globally connected world, reliable and affordable telecommunications services are essential for economic growth and social development, especially in developing countries like Pakistan.

Among the significant players in Pakistan’s telecommunications industry, Zong 4G has emerged as a leader, offering affordable and reliable services to millions of people, including those living in remote areas, and bridging the digital divide.

By pioneering 4G services in Pakistan and leading 5G testing not just in Pakistan but in entire South-East Asia, Zong has positioned itself as a key enabler of Pakistan’s transformation into a digital economy.

The company’s commitment to offering a wide range of services and solutions for subscribers, coupled with the widest 4G network coverage and reliable voice and data services, has helped it maintain its market leadership position.

To achieve this, Zong has invested heavily in expanding its network infrastructure, with over 14,000 4G-enabled towers deployed across the country.

Zong’s ubiquitous network has ensured its services are accessible even in remote areas, providing access to affordable and reliable telecommunications services to its over 46 million customers.

Moreover, Zong has set high standards for data speed, low latency, better customer experience, and the availability of digital content, setting it apart from its competitors.

The company has deployed more than 21,000 km of fiber to support Fiber to the Site (FTTS) and Fiber to the Home (FTTH), facilitating enhanced backhaul for more high-speed services.

In 2022, Zong acquired 5 and 1.2 MHz spectrum in AJK and GB, which aligns with the company’s mission to digitalize Pakistan, allowing it to roll out high-quality 4G LTE services in these underserved regions, especially across China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) belt.

Zong takes a customer-centric approach, ensuring seamless coverage 24/7 by upgrading power backup and enhancing network availability.

These efforts have not only attracted new customers but also helped to grow the network to over 46 million subscribers, providing them with a superior experience.

The company’s commitment to innovation and customer service has helped it build a loyal customer base.

Zong’s VoLTE services, set to launch soon, will not only provide consumers with superior voice quality but also give them the option of native video calling, bringing people closer together.

As Pakistan moves towards becoming a digital economy, Zong, with investments exceeding $3 billion, is poised to play a pivotal role in the country’s journey toward digitalization.

By expanding its network coverage and investing in advanced technologies, Zong aims to improve connectivity and promote digital inclusion, contributing to Pakistan’s growth as a digital economy.

Moving forward, Zong 4G is committed to expanding its network coverage, investing in innovative technologies, and providing affordable and reliable services to remote areas of the country.

The company’s customer-centric approach and focus on innovation make it well-positioned to drive connectivity and digital inclusion in Pakistan, contributing to its transformation into a thriving digital economy.

On this World Telecommunication Day, it is essential to recognize the crucial role of communication in building a better world.

We should also celebrate the tireless efforts of companies like Zong 4G, which are working towards bridging the digital divide and creating a more connected, inclusive, and prosperous future for all.