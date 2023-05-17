Ramiz Goes All Guns Blazing Against Sethi for His Poor Stance Over Asia Cup

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, lashed out at Najam Sethi for not properly advocating for Pakistan as the venue of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ramiz stated that he found it surprising when the PCB Chairman discussed England as a possible alternative venue for the tournament.

Ramiz added that the team only has the Asia Cup to prepare for the ODI World Cup in India, and Sethi wants to play in different conditions than those in Asia.

“Is he mentally stable or not? The whole point of the Asia Cup before the World Cup was for the teams to become familiar with the conditions of the sub-continent,” Ramiz said.

Ramiz remarked that Najam Sethi’s recent statement regarding organizing the upcoming edition of the PSL in the UAE due to taxation and security expenses does not make sense.

The 60-year-old said that Sethi is contradicting his own statement by claiming that Pakistan is safe for cricket, while simultaneously planning to organize PSL outside the country.

“It took us years to bring the PSL back to Pakistan and to show the world that Pakistan is finally ready to host cricket, but you want to nullify that? This is disappointing,” he added.