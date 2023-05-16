PCB Unhappy With ICC’s New Financial Model Giving Biggest Share to India

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Najam Sethi, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the new financial model proposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Speaking in an interview in England, Najam Sethi demanded transparency from the ICC and called for clarification on how the distribution of shares was determined.

Najam Sethi expressed his discontent with the proposed financial model and made it clear that Pakistan will not approve the model unless the details are provided.

Sethi acknowledged the contribution made by the BCCI to the ICC but emphasized the need for clarity regarding the methodology used to develop the revenue distribution table.

“We insist that the ICC should disclose how these figures were derived. We are not satisfied with the current situation,” stated Najam Sethi.

It is worth noting that under the new structure, about half of annual earnings will go to the Board of Control for Cricket in India, making it the highest-earning board.

England will receive the second-highest share, with a proposed $41 million of annual earnings, Australia will get $37.53 million, while Pakistan will receive $34.51 million.

New Zealand is likely to get $28.38 million with a 4.73 percent share, followed by West Indies with 4.58%, Sri Lanka with 4.52%, and Bangladesh with 4.46%.

South Africa is expected to receive 4.37 percent, Ireland 3.01 percent, and Afghanistan 2.80 percent. The full members will receive $532.84 million while $67.16 million will be allocated to associate members.