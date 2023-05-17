You Can Get Your Driving License in Just 2 Hours in Dubai

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has launched a speedy delivery service for driving licenses and vehicle registration cards.

Dubai residents can now get their driving licenses and vehicle registration cards in just two hours. Abu Dhabi and Sharjah residents can opt for the same-day delivery service.

ALSO READ Dubai Launches Multiple New 24-Hour Beaches

#RTA has announced the introduction of new services for delivering Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration Cards.https://t.co/6pqh6VIL3f pic.twitter.com/oeGhmDaevF — RTA (@rta_dubai) May 16, 2023

RTA has also launched a new service for delivering these documents to people living abroad. According to the announcement,

RTA seeks to make people happier and sustain the ongoing improvements in serving motorists who are applying for the renewal of driving licenses.

Special Offer for Pakistanis

Earlier this month, the authority introduced the “Golden Chance,” allowing non-approved countries like Pakistan, India, and the Philippines, to exchange their driving licenses without taking driving lessons.

ALSO READ Leading UAE Airline Announces New Non-Stop Flights to Japan

Prior to this, residents from non-approved countries needed to take driving lessons and tests to be eligible for swapping driving licenses with Dubai ones. Now, they can do so by only taking theory and road tests.

The approved countries can exchange their licenses by simply visiting RTA’s office. France, Hong Kong, Denmark, Ireland, Canada, the US, South Africa, UK, are among the approved countries.