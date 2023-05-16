Dubai Launches Multiple New 24-Hour Beaches

Dubai has launched three night-swimming beaches in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1 to boost its beach tourism options. Spanning 800 meters in length, they are equipped with lighting systems, allowing residents and tourists to swim at any time of the day, along with electronic screens that promote safety awareness among beachgoers.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General (DG) of Dubai Municipality, stated these new beaches are in line with the vision of the Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

According to Dubai Municipality, night swimming timing will be from sunset to sunrise. It has urged beachgoers to swim only in designated zones at night and avoid going deep into the sea.

The Municipality has also underlined the importance of beach safety, following rules, ensuring children’s safety, obeying lifeguards’ instructions, and ensuring cleanliness at all times.

World’s First Bugatti Residences

The renowned French luxury carmaker, Bugatti, in collaboration with UAE’s Binghatti, is set to construct the world’s first Bugatti Residences in Dubai.

This project will offer the Bugatti lifestyle to residents, including extravagant parties, gourmet food, and a chance to mingle with highly esteemed drivers and celebrities, according to Binghatti’s statement in an email.

Binghatti also mentioned that the design of the homes will capture the peaceful and calm atmosphere of the French Riviera, making it a stunning architectural wonder in the center of Dubai.