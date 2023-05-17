Leading UAE Airline Announces New Non-Stop Flights to Japan

One of the top UAE airlines, Etihad Airways, has announced a new route to its second Japanese city, Osaka, starting on 1 October 2023.

It will connect one of the world’s most culturally vibrant cities to the airline’s growing global network. Etihad Airways will run five weekly flights from Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) to Kansai International Airport (KIX) in Osaka.

ALSO READ Dubai to Open Gigantic Food Court as Big as 11 Football Stadiums

It will operate this route with its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner fleet, containing 28 seats in business class and 271 seats in economy class per flight. In total, it will fly around 1,495 passengers per week on this route.

Here is the schedule for this non-stop flight route:

Flight number Departure time Arrival time Frequency EY 830 (AUH – KIX) 21:40 11:55 +1 Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays EY 831 (KIX – AUH) 17:25 22:55 Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays

This route will further grow the trade and tourism between UAE and Japan. Chief Executive Officer Etihad Airways, Antonoaldo Neves, stated,