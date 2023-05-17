Leading UAE Airline Announces New Non-Stop Flights to Japan

By Salman Ahmed | Published May 17, 2023 | 11:00 am

One of the top UAE airlines, Etihad Airways, has announced a new route to its second Japanese city, Osaka, starting on 1 October 2023.

It will connect one of the world’s most culturally vibrant cities to the airline’s growing global network. Etihad Airways will run five weekly flights from Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) to Kansai International Airport (KIX) in Osaka.

It will operate this route with its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner fleet, containing 28 seats in business class and 271 seats in economy class per flight. In total, it will fly around 1,495 passengers per week on this route.

Here is the schedule for this non-stop flight route:

Flight number Departure time  

Arrival time

 

 Frequency
EY 830 (AUH – KIX)

 

 21:40

 

 11:55 +1

 

 Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays

 
EY 831 (KIX – AUH)

 

 17:25

 

 22:55

 

 Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays

 

This route will further grow the trade and tourism between UAE and Japan. Chief Executive Officer Etihad Airways, Antonoaldo Neves, stated,

We’re delighted to introduce flights to Osaka for the first time. As one of the world’s most cosmopolitan cities, passengers will enjoy exploring its heritage and sampling some of Osaka’s renowned hospitality. Equally, the new route opens up Abu Dhabi to visitors from Osaka, and we look forward to welcoming guests to our vibrant home and giving them access to our growing, global network.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


