Zimbabwe Names Full-Strength Squad to Face Pakistan Shaheens

By Imad Ali Jan | Published May 17, 2023 | 12:08 pm

With the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 on home soil only a month away, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has named a strong Zimbabwe Select side to take on Pakistan Shaheens in six one-day matches at Harare Sports Club.

All but two players who were part of the Zimbabwe squad that faced the Netherlands in March have been retained for the 50-over series that gets underway this Wednesday.

The Zimbabwe Select squad includes the experienced trio of Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, and Tendai Chatara.

Pacemen Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava have also been picked alongside spin bowlers Wellington Masakadza and Brandon Mavuta as well as all-rounders Ryan Burl and Wessly Madhevere.

Apart from the 14 named to face the Pakistani side, the hosts are also looking to give seven other players a run during the series.

ZC arranged the one-dayers to help Zimbabwe fine-tune for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 that will be staged across four venues in Harare and Bulawayo from 18 June to 9 July.

The event will see 10 teams competing for the two remaining places at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India later in the year. Here is the complete squad:

Burl Ryan Chatara Tendai Ervine Craig Evans Brad Kaia Innocent
Madande Clive Madhevere Wessly Marumani Tadiwanashe Masakadza Wellington Mavuta Brandon
Muzarabani Blessing Ngarava Richard Shumba Milton Williams Sean
Here is the schedule for the ODI series:

Date

Match

Venue

17 May 2023

1st One-Dayer

Harare Sports Club

19 May 2023

2nd One-Dayer

Harare Sports Club

21 May 2023

3rd One-Dayer

Harare Sports Club

23 May 2023

4th One-Dayer

Harare Sports Club

25 May 2023

5th One-Dayer

Harare Sports Club

27 May 2023

6th One-Dayer

Harare Sports Club

