Babar Azam’s ODI World Cup Super League Stats Prove Why He’s the Best

By Imad Ali Jan | Published May 16, 2023 | 2:48 pm

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League 2020-2023 concluded with a thrilling match between Bangladesh and Ireland at the County Cricket Ground in Chelmsford.

Pakistan finished the Super League in fifth place after delivering a superb performance in 2022 and 2023, thereby directly qualifying for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

Meanwhile, the all-format captain, Babar Azam, concluded the league as the leading runs-getter, scoring 1,454 runs in 21 innings, with the highest score of 158 against England.

The right-handed batter scored a total of six centuries, the most by any batter in the Super League, and also recorded nine half-centuries, the highest among all batters.

The Lahore-born cricketer also hit 148 fours, the highest number in the league, maintained the highest batting average of 76.52, and hit a total of 17 maximums.

Babar Azam Innings  Runs  Average  Strike Rate  100s 50s 4s 6s
21 1,454 76.52 93.86 6 9 148 17
It is pertinent to mention that the 28-year-old cricketer recently became the fastest batter to complete 5,000 ODI runs, surpassing former South African batter, Hashim Amla.

During the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, Babar Azam became the second-fastest batter after Indian batting great, Virat Kohli, to complete 12,000 international runs.

