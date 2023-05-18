Hasan Ali Makes His Presence Felt for Warwickshire With 4 Wickets in 5 Balls

Renowned Pakistani pacer, Hasan Ali, continues to impress in English County Cricket, showcasing his bowling prowess by taking a hat-trick.

While representing Warwickshire Bears, Hasan Ali achieved figures of 5-14 against the Northamptonshire Steelbacks at the Edgbaston Community Sports Ground.

Hasan, who came close to achieving a hat-trick against Gloucestershire on Tuesday, secured a hat-trick this time, leading his team to a 78-run win in the Second XI T20 competition.

The right-arm pacer took the wickets of Aadi Sharma and A. Rao on the last two deliveries of the 17th over and then dismissed David Willey on the first ball of the 19th over.

Last week, the 28-year-old displayed an all-round performance against Essex, scoring a quick-fire fifty and aiding his club in bowling out the opposition for 126 runs on the first day.

Pakistani cricketers have been delivering outstanding performances while representing their clubs in red and white-ball competitions during the ongoing England summer.

Mohammad Abbas is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in Division One, having taken 26 wickets in five matches at an average of 15.50, including two five-wicket hauls.

Earlier this week, Haider Ali played a remarkable innings, scoring a fantastic half-century off just 21 balls in his first white-ball outing for Derbyshire against Nottinghamshire.