IPC Ministry Demands Details of All Expenses From PCB

The Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has once again urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to provide a comprehensive expenditure report today, Thursday.

IPC has issued a letter to the management committee, requesting them to share the details of hiring, firing, and the election process leading up to the appointment of the chairman.

Earlier reports stated that last month, the ministry had informed the PCB management committee, demanding the expenditure details of their first 120 days in power.

However, the Ministry has now issued a fresh letter, urging the committee to submit the expenditure details by May 18, before the matter is escalated to higher authorities.

The letter, signed by the deputy secretary of the IPC, emphasizes the urgency of the matter and expressed concern over the lack of compliance despite a significant amount of time.

According to sources, the ministry is particularly interested in obtaining a complete breakdown of expenditures incurred under all categories since the committee assumed power.

The previous letter, sent on April 20, outlined several specific requirements, including the selection process for board members from regions and departments.

The letter also requested details regarding any lawsuits filed against the conducted elections and the nature of appointments made by the management committee.