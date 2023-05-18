How to See Celestial Spectacle ‘Da Vinci Glow’ in UAE

Dubai residents are in for a remarkable celestial treat this Friday, as they will have the chance to witness the beauty of the cosmos.

The eagerly awaited ‘Da Vinci Glow’ phenomenon will illuminate the crescent moon in Dubai on 19 May, starting from 6:45 PM. What makes this event special is that it can be observed without the need for any special equipment, allowing residents to experience it with the naked eye.

The phenomenon, also known as Earthshine, occurs when a faint illumination appears on the moon, casting a subtle radiance along its edge.

The name “Da Vinci Glow” pays homage to Leonardo da Vinci, who first provided an explanation for this phenomenon during the early 16th century.

Also, observing this phenomenon requires timing, as it is only visible during a specific period shortly before sunrise or after sunset.

According to Sarath Raj, Project Director of Amity Dubai Satellite Ground Station and AmiSat at Amity University Dubai, the upcoming new moon is expected to take place on 19 May. On this date, the moon will rise in the east-northeast at 5:05 AM and set in the west-northwest at 6:54 PM, exhibiting an exceptional celestial experience for observers.