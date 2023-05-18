UAE to Launch Luxury Train Connecting Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah, and Oman

Etihad Rail, UAE’s national railway operator, has partnered with Italian luxury hospitality company, Arsenale, to create a new luxury train experience promoting Emirati culture and heritage.

The luxury train will journey across UAE to the Omani border, passing through Mezairaa, Liwa Desert, and its renowned oasis. Once the GCC Railway is operational, the train will also travel to other Gulf countries.

In addition to the recently announced “Dream of the Desert” project in Saudi Arabia, this will be Arsenale’s second luxury train initiative.

In a statement, Arsenale remarked that UAE will be one of the first countries in the world to have a customized luxury train. The train will have 15 luxury carriages that will travel through Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah, and the Liwa desert, near Mezairaa train station.

Etihad Rail and Arsenale signed the agreement in the presence of the Italian Ambassador to the UAE, Lorenzo Fanara, during the Middle East Rail Exhibition and Conference held in Abu Dhabi.

Etihad Rail signed seven agreements at the conference to develop its freight and passenger services. CEO of Etihad Rail, Shadi Malak, expressed his commitment to the development of the National Rail Network as a means to drive economic and social growth in the country.