Shahid Afridi Wants Pakistan to Put Differences Aside and Visit India for World Cup

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, has responded to the controversy surrounding the venue for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, scheduled in Pakistan later this year.

Speaking to the media, Afridi stated that the neighboring country should keep politics away from cricket and should send the national team to Pakistan for the mega event.

ALSO READ Ramiz Goes All Guns Blazing Against Sethi for His Poor Stance Over Asia Cup

Shahid Afridi added that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should have decided the venue for the tournament, whether it be the UAE or any other country.

When asked about the recent decision to boycott the World Cup 2023, Afridi expressed his opinion that the PCB should send the Men in Green to India for the marquee event.

He emphasized that it is an excellent opportunity to participate in the World Cup in India, as the conditions will be the same, but the focus should be on winning the tournament.

ALSO READ Zimbabwe Names Full-Strength Squad to Face Pakistan Shaheens

The former all-rounder also mentioned that participating in the World Cup will send a message to the world that Pakistan has always played its part in promoting sports.

It is worth noting that the venue for the Asia Cup has become a bone of contention between the arch-rivals, as the Indian board has refused to send its team to Pakistan.

In response to this decision, PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, has taken a firm stance, stating that Pakistan will not participate in the World Cup if India does not visit Pakistan.