Pakistan’s Dutch Hockey Coach Resigns Due to Salary Dispute

Head coach of the Pakistan hockey team, Siegfried Aikman, has tendered his resignation from the position after a salary dispute with the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

According to the details, Aikman has not been paid his wages by the PHF for more than a year.

Confirming his decision to step down, Aikman stated, “I have resigned from my position as head coach.”

For a year, I have been working without a salary. I wanted to fulfill my commitment, but there was no alternative other than resigning.

“Many promises were made to me, but not all of them were fulfilled. Now, I want to move forward and cannot continue working with the Pakistan hockey team,” Aikman stated.

He further added that he decided to resign after he failed to see any solution to the unfortunate circumstances.

Earlier, Aikman had threatened to leave the position if his due salary was not paid. According to Aikman, he had been living with his family on his savings for the past year and his patience ran out with the PHF.

The departure of Aikman leaves the Pakistan hockey team in search of a new head coach to lead them in future endeavors. Aikman joined the Pakistan team as head coach in December 2021. While Pakistan’s performances on the pitch improved considerably, the dire situation of the PHF led to Aikman’s departure from the position.