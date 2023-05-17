NA Orders to Send PFF Normalization Committee’s Performance Report to FIFA

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) directed the Ministry of IPC and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to send the performance report of the Normalization Committee, Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to FIFA in order to conduct free and fair elections of PFF Normalization Committee.

The Committee also directed all the Provincial Sports Boards to come up with the recommendations which will be presented in the coming meeting of the Council of Common Interest (CCI). The Committee recommended respective departments direct their Union Councils, under District Commissioner, to allocate government land for sports-related activities.

The 32nd meeting of the Standing Committee was held today in the Parliament House, Islamabad under the Chairmanship of MNA Nawab Sher.

While briefing, the Chairman, the Normalization Committee apprised the Committee that their mandate is to run the PFF’s daily affairs, and ensure the proper registration and scrutiny of the clubs in Pakistan. He said that the core responsibility of the Committee is to organize and conduct elections at the district followed by the provincial level and to organize/conduct the elections of a new PFF Executive Committee.

The Committee was briefed by the Provincial Sports/Education Secretaries regarding the issue of demarcation of the boundary line between the Provinces. The Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan briefed the Committee regarding the issue of demarcation of the boundary line between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan along the Shandur region. The Committee urged the Secretary to submit a detailed report about the matter, for the review of the Committee as well as the Ministry of IPC.

The meeting was attended by Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Sardar Riaz Mahmood Khan Mazari, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Javairia Zafar Aheer, Nuzhat Pathan. Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto was also present at the meeting. The senior officers from the Ministry of IPC, representatives from the Provincial Departments of Sports, Education, Provincial Revenue Departments, Higher Education Commission, Pakistan Olympic Association, Pakistan Hockey Federation, Pakistan Sports Board, and Pakistan Football Federation were also present at the meeting.