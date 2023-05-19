In our fast-paced lives, it’s not uncommon to forget important things, such as the UAE visa status. However, there are easy ways to find out your visa status. One simple method is to have your passport readily available, as it contains the necessary information.

There are online platforms that offer quick and accessible ways to check the UAE visa validity. So, the next time you find yourself pondering over how to verify your visa status in the UAE, these digital channels can provide the assistance you need.

ALSO READ flydubai and Air Canada Partnership Unlocks Multiple Travel Options Including Karachi

How to Check UAE Visa Status Online

For expatriate residents such as Pakistanis, Chinese, and Indians, in UAE, a visa holds immense importance. It serves as proof of your legal residency status and a prerequisite for various activities, including renting an apartment in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, seeking a villa for rent, and applying for dependent visas.

Fortunately, the UAE Government offers an official online portal that grants access to visa-related services. To utilize this platform, you simply need to provide your passport number in order to verify the validity of your UAE resident visa, visit visa, or tourist visa.

To check your UAE residence visa status online, follow these simple steps:

Visit the ICP Smart Services portal.

Look for the option to change the language and select English.

Click on the “Passport Information” tab.

Choose “Visa” or “Residency” based on your visa type.

Provide your passport number and passport expiry date. If you’re a UAE resident, you can also enter your Emirates ID.

Select your nationality from the dropdown menu.

Make sure to check the captcha checkbox.

Click on the search tab to proceed.

If the information you entered is accurate, the page will display your visa details along with the UAE visa expiry date.

How to Check Visa Status Via GDRFA Dubai

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) deals with all UAE visa queries, rules, applications, and issues. However, Dubai, UAE’s major financial hub, is the only place with a separate portal for checking UAE visa status online.

How to Check Visa Status Via GDRFA Dubai Website

People with entry permits or residence visas can check their visa status through GDRFA Dubai website by following the steps below:

Visit the official website and navigate to the services section.

Look for the option related to visa status.

From the drop-down menu, choose “Residence Validity” as the service for your UAE visa status inquiry.

Retrieve your residence file number, which can be found on the visa page of your passport. Enter it along with the year of the issue.

Provide your first name, ensuring it matches the one on your passport, and select your gender.

Enter your date of birth accurately, following the DD-MM-YYYY format.

Input the captcha code displayed in the designated bar.

Click on the “Submit” button to proceed with your Dubai or UAE visa status check.

Once you have accurately entered all the required information, the visa validity details you seek will be displayed below the submission form in a clear and easily recognizable green color. These details encompass essential information such as your UAE visa expiry date, full name, date of birth, nationality, and gender. Rest assured that this comprehensive overview will provide you with the necessary information regarding your visa status.

ALSO READ How to Check Emirates ID Fines in UAE

How to Check Visa Status Via GDRFA Dubai App

GDRFA Dubai also offers another convenient way for checking visa status, which is through its app. Here’s how you can do it:

Download the GDRFA Dubai app on your smartphone.

Launch the app and locate the “Services” label.

Tap on “Entry Permit / Residence Status” and then choose “Residence Inquiry.”

Enter the required details, including your visa code, first name, nationality, and date of birth.

Review your input for accuracy and ensure all information is correct.

Finally, click on the “Inquiry” button to proceed with the residence status check.

Upon entering accurate details, the webpage will show you a green tick along with your visa particulars. These particulars include your complete name, UAE visa expiry date, visa type, and visa number.

How to Check UAE Visa Status Online by Emirates ID

UAE residents can also check their visa status with their Emirates ID rather than using their passport number. This can be done through ICP smart services portal, which you visit by clicking here.

It’s worth noting that there is no need for sign-up or login credentials to access this visa status verification feature. Rest assured that checking your visa status is a hassle-free task with no additional account requirements.