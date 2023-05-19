Jazz Secures Top Place in Opensignal’s Coverage Experience Report

Jazz has earned the top place in overall coverage in Opensignal’s new Coverage Experience Report. Opensignal is an independent analytics company specializing in quantifying global mobile network experiences.

Opensignal’s new Coverage Experience metric measures the geographic coverage of populated areas on a 10-point scale to represent the experience users receive as they travel around areas where they would reasonably expect to find coverage.

Jazz, with the top score of 6.1, tops the Opensignal report list of the best overall coverage experience in Pakistan, followed by Zong, Telenor, and Ufone with scores of 5.5, 4.8, and 3.1 respectively.

Jazz has the largest market share in Pakistan serving over 73m customers followed by Telenor, Zong, and Ufone with 48m, 46m, and 26m subscribers respectively. Jazz also serves the most 4G users (47m) followed by Zong (39m), Telenor (25m), and Ufone (14m).

Typically, surveys use geography and population bases approaches to gauge mobile coverage experience, which, according to Opensignal, have their shortcomings.

As a solution, Opensignal says that its Coverage Experience measures (not estimates) the geographic coverage of populated areas and therefore more accurately reflects the coverage expectations and experience of typical users.