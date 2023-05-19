McDonald’s Dubai Unveils Multiple Job Vacancies With Salaries Over 6,000 Dirhams

McDonald’s, the global leader in the food chain industry, has recently unveiled attractive job opportunities offering salaries over AED 6000. If you hold a diploma and possess relevant experience, this remarkable opportunity awaits your application.

McDonald’s is seeking individuals who show qualities such as responsibility, enthusiasm, working under pressure, exceptional time management skills, and punctuality.

Interested candidates are required to complete the online application form via McDonald’s official website.

McDonald’s is currently accepting applications for two distinct positions: Service Crew and Management Trainee. These roles offer competitive salaries ranging from AED 2000 to AED 7000, providing a fantastic opportunity to earn a substantial income while pursuing your career aspirations.

One of the most appealing aspects of these job openings is that they are open to applicants of any nationality. McDonald’s values diversity and welcomes diverse candidates to be a part of its dynamic team.

To apply for these positions, simply fill out the application form and email it to [email protected] It is important to add the specific position you are applying for in the subject line of your email. It will ensure that your application receives the attention it deserves.