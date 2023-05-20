7 Arrested for Renting Smartphones to Kids in Peshawar

According to reports, seven individuals were apprehended in Peshawar’s Faqirabad area on Saturday for renting mobile phones to underage children.

Police arrested 7 persons in #Peshawar who were giving mobile phones on rent to minors in a shop. Minors were playing #PUBG and watching unethical videos. pic.twitter.com/bqW1eUWTCu — Amjad Alam Khan (@amjadalamk) May 20, 2023

The incident came to light when a video capturing children using mobile phones at a shop in Faqirabad, where they were charged Rs. 60 per hour, went viral.

In an official statement, the police confirmed the arrest of the seven individuals involved in this practice. The suspects were not only renting mobile phones but also encouraging children to engage in online activities, such as playing PUBG.

During the operation, law enforcement authorities took action by sealing two shops and recovering 23 mobile phones from their possessions. Some reports claim the number of confiscated devices to be 47.

Note: The image is for illustration purposes only.