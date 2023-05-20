7 Arrested for Renting Smartphones to Kids in Peshawar

By Asma Sajid | Published May 20, 2023 | 6:10 pm

According to reports, seven individuals were apprehended in Peshawar’s Faqirabad area on Saturday for renting mobile phones to underage children. 

The incident came to light when a video capturing children using mobile phones at a shop in Faqirabad, where they were charged Rs. 60 per hour, went viral.

ALSO READ

In an official statement, the police confirmed the arrest of the seven individuals involved in this practice. The suspects were not only renting mobile phones but also encouraging children to engage in online activities, such as playing PUBG.

During the operation, law enforcement authorities took action by sealing two shops and recovering 23 mobile phones from their possessions. Some reports claim the number of confiscated devices to be 47.

Note: The image is for illustration purposes only.

lens

Fans Can Now Date Internet’s Hottest Streamer Amouranth
Read more in lens

proproperty

Say Goodbye to Delays: CDA Launches Automated Building Approval System
Read more in proproperty
close
>