Elon Musk Appoints First Woman CEO of Twitter

In a recent tweet, Elon Musk revealed that he has appointed Twitter’s first woman Chief Executive Officer (CEO), who will officially assume the office in six weeks.

The identity of the new CEO remains unknown, however, as per the reports, Linda Yaccarino, the Head of Advertising at NBCUniversal, is most likely to lead Twitter after Musk takes the roles of Executive Chairman and Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

According to the details, Musk will be supervising, “product, software, and sysops.” It is pertinent to mention here that Musk became Twitter’s CEO after purchasing the company at a $44 billion value.

In December, he announced that he would step down from CEO’s role after he found, “someone foolish enough,” to take the offer.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Yaccarino is negotiating with Musk for the top position. A Silicon Valley executive has also confirmed that Musk is most likely to appoint Yaccarino to this position.

Musk also shared a poll on Twitter in December last year, in which 57.5% of the respondents voted for him to step down as CEO of the microblogging site.

In October 2022, Musk’s first two weeks as Twitter’s owner involved immense turmoil. He swiftly removed Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s former CEO, and other senior executives, and in November, he fired half of the company’s employees.