This AI Tool Can Summarize and Simplify Lengthy Articles

On Tuesday, Artifact, a news app created by Instagram’s co-founders, unveiled a new AI feature that can provide summaries of articles.

What’s interesting about this feature is that it can summarize articles in various tones, some of which are amusing while others are genuinely practical. To use the feature, users can tap the “Summarize” option after clicking on the “Aa” icon located at the top of the screen.

Within a few seconds, the summary will appear in a black box at the top of the screen.

You can also select different tones for the summary, such as “Emoji,” “Poem,” “Gen Z,” and “Explain Like I’m Five,” by accessing the three dots menu in the same black box.

The tool was able to do surprisingly well in The Verge’s tests across all of its tone options. The option “Explain Like I’m Five” is just as blunt as you would expect and the “Poem” option can be a little inaccurate at times but works for the most part. However, the most consistent option of all is the basic “Summary” tone.

Artifact warns that its AI tool can make mistakes, so we recommend reading the full article and comparing it with the summary to make sure it didn’t leave out any important bits or generate inaccurate info.