Ministry Declares NADRA’s National Sex Offenders Database ‘Illegal and Unilateral’

The Ministry of Law and Justice has labeled the National Sex Offenders database of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) as ‘unlawful and unilateral’, as per recent reports. The Ministry released a statement to clarify that the usage of NADRA’s database lacks proper legal approval, rendering it illegal.

The spokesperson highlighted that the creation and implementation of the National Sex Offender Register should be supervised by the Ministry of Law and Justice, in cooperation with a special committee, as outlined in Section 24 of the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act 2021.

For the register to be considered lawful, it must adhere to all relevant laws and regulations. The current National Sex Offender Register established by NADRA lacks the required legal support, raising questions about its effectiveness and dependability.

The spokesperson emphasized the importance of creating a register that follows the prescribed regulations and serves as a means to protect communities and prevent sexual offenses.

He reiterated the necessity of developing and maintaining the National Sex Offender Register with proper legal supervision, in accordance with the legislative framework set forth in the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021, and the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Law and Justice.