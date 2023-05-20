UAE Announces Discounts on Water and Electricity Bills

In a commendable step, the President of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the Ministry of Community Development in collaboration with Etihad Water and Electricity to support low-income farmers facing financial issues.

The Ministry of Community Development and Etihad Water and Electricity has announced a subsidy program for farmers, starting in July 2023.

This program will help low-income farmers by directly reducing the amount they have to pay on their monthly electricity and water bills.

Last month, UAE also unveiled ambitious plans to improve the agricultural industry, as part of its comprehensive strategy to boost the economy within this sector.

ALSO READ Mall of Emirates in Dubai Announces Job Vacancies With Handsome Salaries

Under the plans, farms can operate holiday homes and offer tourist activities on their premises. However, those intending to engage in tourism-related ventures on agricultural land will be required to get a license and only use up to 30% of their land for this purpose.