PIA to Restart Flights From Lahore to Famous Tourist Destination in Northern Areas

Exciting news awaits tourists and travel enthusiasts planning to explore the breathtaking northern areas of Pakistan.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has taken a commendable decision to reinstate its flight operations between Lahore and Skardu, offering a convenient and accessible travel option for those seeking to immerse themselves in the beauty of the region.

Reports reveal that this decision comes as a result of the directives given by Aviation Minister, Khawaja Saad Rafique, who has emphasized the significance of promoting domestic tourism and enhancing connectivity within the country.

In the initial phase, PIA will commence its flight operations between Lahore and Skardu starting on June 3. To ensure flexibility for travelers, two flights will be scheduled per week, with departures taking place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

This strategic move aims to cater to the increasing demand for air travel to Skardu, known for its awe-inspiring landscapes and serene surroundings.

The resumption of the Lahore-Skardu flight operation marks a significant milestone in bolstering tourism in the northern areas of Pakistan.