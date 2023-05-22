Apple Aims to Enhance iPhones Using AI

Apple has shown keen interest in the emergence of ChatGPT, Google Bard, and comparable tools. In fact, within this month alone, the company has actively advertised 28 job vacancies in AI, indicating a strong commitment to investing in this technology.

As highlighted by 9to5Mac, one of the job listings pertains to the position of a Visual Generative Modeling Research Engineer. The selected candidate will become a valuable member of a team dedicated to influencing the transformative potential of generative AI technologies on Apple’s mobile computing platforms, as stated in the job description.

This demonstrates Apple’s intent to shape the future of AI and leverage its capabilities to enhance its mobile ecosystem.

Apple’s recent focus on generative AI is undeniably ambitious. While the exact impact of these roles on users remains uncertain, the sheer number of job opportunities and the language utilized in their descriptions indicate Apple’s strong dedication to the advancement of generative AI.

Apple products already integrate various forms of artificial intelligence, be it in tasks like identifying photos of a user’s cat or processing voice commands for Siri. However, the current emphasis on generative AI suggests a significant leap forward in terms of its capabilities, potentially introducing a whole new level of innovation and functionality to Apple’s ecosystem.

According to recent reports, Apple is aware of its position lagging behind industry leaders like OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google in the AI race. We have previously discussed the necessary response from Apple to effectively compete in this domain.

Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, has acknowledged the intriguing advancements in generative AI, describing them as “very interesting.” However, Cook has also emphasized Apple’s commitment to being deliberate and thoughtful in its approach to this technology.

As a result, it will be intriguing to see Apple’s future endeavors in this space.