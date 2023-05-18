Apple is Hosting a “Special Event” in June Alongside WWDC

Although the primary focus of Apple’s World Wide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) is on developers, it also serves as a marketing platform. With a widely publicized keynote and the unveiling of new Apple OS versions, the conference generates excitement among iPhone, iPad, and Mac users.

This year, in addition to the usual proceedings, there is an intriguingly named “Special Event at Apple Park” scheduled for an entire day on June 5. The nature of this event remains a mystery, leaving everyone curious about what Apple has in store.

While Apple has not provided official confirmation, there is speculation that the upcoming “Special Event at Apple Park” may be related to xrOS, the software platform set to power Apple’s Mixed Reality headset, as well as the headset itself.

According to recent reports, the headset is on track for a June launch, and some analysts anticipate that it could have a significant impact on the entire AR/VR industry.

Dubbed the Apple Reality Pro, this XR headset is expected to be exceptionally powerful, equipped with micro OLED displays sourced from Sony, dual processors manufactured by TSMC, 12 cameras, and an external power supply.

Priced at approximately $3,000, the device is anticipated to target professionals rather than casual users. The headset is projected to become available for purchase later this year.