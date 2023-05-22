Dubai Announces Massive Weekend Sale Offering Up to 90% Off

Dubai is set to host its highly anticipated shopping extravaganza, the 3-Day Super Sale (3DSS), from 26 to 28 May. Shoppers can expect massive discounts of up to 90% on a wide range of brands across Dubai’s outlets and malls.

Organized by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this seasonal event will feature deals on fashion, beauty, lifestyle, furniture, electronics, and much more.

Renowned brands such as KIKO Milano, Sephora, Bath & Body Works, 1915 by Ahmed Seddiqi, Rivoli, Homes R Us, Ikea, Jashanmal, Marks & Spencer, Lacoste, Better Life, Sharaf DG, Aldo, Al Jaber Optical are among the participants in this shopping sale.

Shoppers can explore a number of shopping centers and areas, including Mall of Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem & City Centre Al Shindagha, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta, Circle Mall, Mercato, Town Center, The Beach, Bluewaters, City Walk, and The Outlet Village.

These locations offer a diverse shopping experience for visitors to enjoy during the 3-Day Super Sale.

Majid Al Futtaim has also announced an exciting offer for its SHARE Rewards members. By making purchases of AED 300 or above, members can win a staggering 1 million points.