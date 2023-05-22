Govt to Present People-Friendly Budget: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Monday reiterated the resolve of the federal government to present a business and people-friendly budget.

The finance minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting on budgetary proposals presented by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) at the Finance Division.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on budgetary proposals at Finance Division today and reiterated the resolve of the Government to provide a business and people friendly budget 2023-24. pic.twitter.com/adAOkncVCZ — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) May 22, 2023

FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad gave a detailed presentation on budgetary proposals for the Federal Budget 2023-24 which were discussed in detail.

The finance minister said that the government is committed to ensuring that the new budget brings economic prosperity to all sectors of the economy and ensures the distribution of resources equitably among various sectors.

Minister for State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Ayesha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Chairman Reforms and Resource Mobilisation Commission (RRMC) Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, Secretary Finance, FBR chairman, and other senior officers from Finance Division and FBR attended the meeting.