Price of Gold in Pakistan Jumps on Opening Day of the Week

The price of gold in Pakistan started the new week with an increase of Rs. 2,000 per tola on Monday.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 2,000 per tola to Rs. 237,300 while the price of 10 grams saw an increase of Rs. 1,714 to close at Rs. 203,446.

The price of gold has increased by over Rs. 17,000 per tola during the current month after jumping by slightly above Rs. 10,000 per tola in each of the previous two months i.e. April and March. However, the current price of gold is still below the all-time high recorded on May 10 when the price of gold hit Rs. 240,000 per tola.

In the international market, the price of gold increased on Monday with spot gold up 0.1 percent to $1,978.89 per ounce by 1020 GMT, while US gold futures traded at $1,982.10.