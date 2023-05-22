New Zealand Offers to Host Pakistan for White-Ball Series in January

Pakistan is likely to play a white-ball series against New Zealand in January 2024 to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States of America (USA).

As per media reports, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has approached PCB for the series after Pakistan concludes the three-match Test series against Australia.

New Zealand is eager to host either a five-match T20I or a three-match ODI series in January, as both teams have no international commitments during that period.

ALSO READ PCB Announces Selection Committee Including Arthur and Hassan Cheema

The Babar Azam-led side is scheduled to play a Test series against Australia, starting on December 14 at the Optus Stadium in Perth with the series concluding on January 7 in Sydney.

The Black Caps are also set to play a home series against South Africa starting in the second half of January, providing them with a vacant period to hold the series.

However, the PCB management committee has yet to review the proposal for the series and will make a decision after discussing the matter with all stakeholders.

ALSO READ Asad Ali Memon Becomes First Person From Sindh to Summit Mount Everest

It is worth mentioning that both teams recently concluded a comprehensive series in Pakistan, which included a total of eight ODIs, five T20Is, and three Tests in two phases.

The Test series ended in a draw, as all three matches produced no result, while the visitors won the three-match ODI series in the first phase by 2-1.

In the second phase of the series, the five-match T20I series ended in a 2-2 draw, with one match being washed out due to rain, while the home side won the ODI series by 4-1.