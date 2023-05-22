Asad Ali Memon Becomes First Person From Sindh to Summit Mount Everest

Asad Ali Memon has become the first person from the province of Sindh to make the country proud by achieving the extraordinary feat of scaling Mount Everest in Nepal.

The Institute of Business Management (IoBM) said that Asad has climbed the awe-inspiring peak and joined an elite group of individuals who have summited the highest peak.

The IoBM also extended their wishes for the young student’s health and safe descent as he returns to his family from the 8,849 meters height of the mighty mountain in Nepal.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistani climbers have been receiving widespread appreciation in the fraternity due to their extraordinary feats this mountaineering season.

Last week, Sajid Sadpara, the son of the legendary mountaineer Mohammad Ali Sadpara, scaled Mount Everest without the use of supplemental oxygen or Sherpa support.

Naila Kiani became the second woman from Pakistan, after Samina Baig, to conquer the highest peak in the world.

Later, Naila, along with another Pakistani woman named Nadia Azad, successfully conquered Lhotse Peak in Nepal, which is the fourth-highest mountain in the world.

Last week, Shehroze Kashif became the youngest climber in the world to summit 12 peaks above eight thousand meters after successfully summiting Dhaulagiri in Nepal.