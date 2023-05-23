Federal Cabinet Greenlights Special Anti-Smuggling Courts

The federal cabinet has approved the establishment of five special anti-smuggling courts as per recent reports.

This decision was made through a circulation summary presented by the Ministry of Law and Justice. The sources further revealed that three of these courts will be located in Balochistan, while one will be established in Sindh and another in Punjab.

Under the Customs Act of 1969, the designated cities for these special courts include Karachi, Quetta, Chaman, Noshki, and Multan.

In a previous development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed the relevant authorities to draft necessary legislation aimed at preventing smuggling. During a high-level meeting held in Islamabad to address the smuggling of sugar, wheat, flour, and urea within the country, Prime Minister Sharif also emphasized the immediate activation and effectiveness of the anti-smuggling courts.